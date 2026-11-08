© Redbloc | Redblocsystems GmbH

Redblocsystems offers a highly profitable precast system that pays for itself within a very short time. The high-quality prefabricated panels can be efficiently and economically made from ceramic bricks, silica blocks, aerated concrete blocks (ACC-blocks), concrete blocks and other mineral building materials.

Advantages:

- proven redbloc precast technology

- „just-in-time“ production

- high quality and precision

- exact cutouts (sloping roof elements, windows etc.)

- short construction times

- calculable costs

- all types of buildings are possible (single family houses, apartments, commercial buildings)

Redblocsystems combines the outstanding advantages of solid construction in terms of living quality, sustainability, thermal and sound insulation and other physical building properties with the increase in efficiency of the prefab construction method.

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