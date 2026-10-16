UNIHA Wasser Technologie GmbH
About
UNIHA has established its reputation in the field of water treatment technology as supplier of tailor-made systems from individual components to turn-key systems.
UNIHA has established its reputation in the field of water treatment technology as supplier of tailor-made systems from individual components to turn-key systems.
UNIHA product range extends from the large reverse osmosis plants (100.000 m³/d) for sea and brackish water to small containerized units as well as water ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
UNIHA Wasser Technologie GmbH
Oberfeldstraße 8
4020 Linz
Austria
4020 Linz
Austria