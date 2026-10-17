"Snowsports GmbH"
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1210 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Snowsports GmbH – Snowsports Academy is an innovative Austrian company specialising in the training and further education of ski instructors and snowboard instructors, the development of international snow sports projects and professional consulting services in winter sports tourism.
The key areas:
• Austrian ski and snowboard instructor training in German and English
• Consulting and development of projects to promote snow sports
• Alternative concepts for the development of snow sports in urban areas
• Training in Austria or at the international location of the project partner
As a competent partner with 50 years of experience in the winter sports business, quality and passion are our top priorities in the work we do with project partners.
Business opportunities
Winter sports projects in tourism
Customers and partners benefit from the extensive international experience of the Snowsports Academy's management team and staff in growing and developing various sectors of the winter sports business.
B2B:
• Ski instructor training courses in Austria or at the international location of the project partner
• Snowboard instructor training courses in Austria or at the international location of the project partner
• Management and marketing concepts
• Tourism development in winter sports
B2C:
Participants for training courses and workshops for ski and snowboard instructors