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Admonter Holzindustrie AG

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ADMONTER HOLZINDUSTRIE AG is an internationally active company with approx. 280 employees and an annual turnover of € 69 million (2021). Admonter manufactures high-quality natural wood products exclusively at the site in Admont.

Simply timeless - Admonter products are an absolutely natural choice. The advantages of ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Admonter Holzindustrie AG
Sägestraße 539
8911 Admont
Austria
+43361333500
+4336133350117
info@admonter.at
http://www.admonter.com
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