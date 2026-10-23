APV stands for Ambition. Passion. Vision.

APV develops and produces innovative agricultural technology products and focuses very strongly on quality, user-friendliness and service.

With more than 150 employees, 7 locations worldwide and over 600 partners in more than 40 countries, APV is an internationally successful company with its headquarters in the friendly town of Dallein in Lower Austria.

In 2022, APV was awarded the Austrian Export Prize in Gold.

APV's vision is to make the world a better place, step by step.

You can find more information at https://en.apv.at/

© APV Technische Produkte Ges.m.b.H.