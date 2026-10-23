APV Technische Produkte Ges.m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
3753 Hötzelsdorf
Austria
Company profile
APV stands for Ambition. Passion. Vision.
APV develops and produces innovative agricultural technology products and focuses very strongly on quality, user-friendliness and service.
With more than 150 employees, 7 locations worldwide and over 600 partners in more than 40 countries, APV is an internationally successful company with its headquarters in the friendly town of Dallein in Lower Austria.
In 2022, APV was awarded the Austrian Export Prize in Gold.
APV's vision is to make the world a better place, step by step.
You can find more information at https://en.apv.at/
Business opportunities
Establishing international sales partnerships & market development
Seeking suppliers | cooperation opportunities
Objectives of the partnership
• Expanding a strong international dealer network
• Attracting new customers in the arable and grassland farming sectors
• Establishing sustainable and innovative agricultural machinery solutions in new markets
• Strengthening our market position through a local presence and professional on-site support
Partners sought:
• Agricultural machinery dealers and distributors
• Importers with access to farms and agricultural contractors
• Companies with service and advisory structures in the agricult