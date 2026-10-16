English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

smart bioservices GmbH BIOGEST

About
logo

BIOGEST is an international biogas plant manufacturer with its headquarters in Austria and subsidiaries in the UK, Italy, Romania, Serbia, the Czech Republic, France and the US. With a staff of around 60 employees, BIOGEST has already implemented more than 150 biogas plants generating electricity or biomethane. The ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

smart bioservices GmbH BIOGEST
Rothschildplatz 3, Top 3/03.B
1020 Wien
Austria
+43122 60 700
office@biogest.at
http://www.biogest.at
vCard