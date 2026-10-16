smart bioservices GmbH BIOGEST
About
BIOGEST is an international biogas plant manufacturer with its headquarters in Austria and subsidiaries in the UK, Italy, Romania, Serbia, the Czech Republic, France and the US. With a staff of around 60 employees, BIOGEST has already implemented more than 150 biogas plants generating electricity or biomethane. The ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
smart bioservices GmbH BIOGEST
Rothschildplatz 3, Top 3/03.B
1020 Wien
Austria
1020 Wien
Austria