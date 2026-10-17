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Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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The University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt produces highly qualified graduates with 44 study programmes in the following faculties: Business, Technology, Health, Sport and Security.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Johannes-Gutenberg-Straße 3
2700 Wiener Neustadt
Austria
+4350421 1
office@fhwn.ac.at
http://www.fhwn.ac.at
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About the company

Company profile

The University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt (FHWN) produces highly qualified graduates with 44 study programmes in the following faculties: Business, Technology, Health, Sport and Security.

Currently some 4,500 students are enrolled in a Bachelor or Master programme.

Good job prospects thanks to good networking with companies and mandatory work internships during the degree course.
High quality courses: 80% of students are (very) satisfied with FHWN and 95% of students would choose the University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt again (nationally 86%).

University
© Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Students
© Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Study International Business near Vienna

Apply online

Business Consultancy International (BCi) is a high quality and challenging business degree programme taught entirely in English. BCi students gain a solid foundation in a wide range of management and consultancy skills. Areas of specialisation to choose from: International Management and Leadership (IML), International Accounting and Finance (IAF) or International Marketing and Sales (IMS).

Details on entry requirements and the admission process can be found at: https://www.fhwn.ac.at/studiengang/bachelor-business-consultancy-international#top

University
© Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.