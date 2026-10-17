Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2700 Wiener Neustadt
Austria
Company profile
The University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt (FHWN) produces highly qualified graduates with 44 study programmes in the following faculties: Business, Technology, Health, Sport and Security.
Currently some 4,500 students are enrolled in a Bachelor or Master programme.
Good job prospects thanks to good networking with companies and mandatory work internships during the degree course.
High quality courses: 80% of students are (very) satisfied with FHWN and 95% of students would choose the University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt again (nationally 86%).
Business opportunities
Study International Business near Vienna
Apply online
Business Consultancy International (BCi) is a high quality and challenging business degree programme taught entirely in English. BCi students gain a solid foundation in a wide range of management and consultancy skills. Areas of specialisation to choose from: International Management and Leadership (IML), International Accounting and Finance (IAF) or International Marketing and Sales (IMS).
Details on entry requirements and the admission process can be found at: https://www.fhwn.ac.at/studiengang/bachelor-business-consultancy-international#top