FREQUENTIS AG

Frequentis is a global supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks. The listed family company develops and markets its “control centre solutions” in the Air Traffic Management segment (civil and military air traffic control, air defence) and the Public Safety & Transport segment (police, fire brigades, emergency rescue services, railways, coastguards, port authorities).

As a global player with around 2,500 employees (full-time equivalents/FTE), Frequentis has a global network of companies and representatives in more than 50 countries. Frequentis’ products, services, and solutions are used in mission-critical control centres in around 150 countries.