© Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH

ENGINEERING A QUIET FUTURE

Getzner Werkstoffe is a global leader in vibration isolation for railway, construction and industry. Getzner's elastic solutions reduce vibration and noise, protect structures, increase efficiency and improve comfort.

Developed in-house, the materials used set standards in performance, durability and sustainability – from foamed polyurethanes such as Sylomer® and Sylodyn® to Isotop® spring elements and recycled elastomers like Relomer®. They form the basis of proven applications from analysis and design to installation.

With over 50 years of expertise since 1969 in Bürs, Austria, Getzner combines system know-how with innovation and climate-friendly production and operate worldwide.