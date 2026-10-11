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Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH

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Getzner Werkstoffe is a global leader in vibration isolation for railway, construction and industry.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
Herrenau 5
6706 Bürs
Austria
+4355522010
+43555220191722
info.buers@getzner.com
http://www.getzner.com
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About the company

Company profile

ENGINEERING A QUIET FUTURE

Getzner Werkstoffe is a global leader in vibration isolation for railway, construction and industry. Getzner's elastic solutions reduce vibration and noise, protect structures, increase efficiency and improve comfort.
Developed in-house, the materials used set standards in performance, durability and sustainability – from foamed polyurethanes such as Sylomer® and Sylodyn® to Isotop® spring elements and recycled elastomers like Relomer®. They form the basis of proven applications from analysis and design to installation.

With over 50 years of expertise since 1969 in Bürs, Austria, Getzner combines system know-how with innovation and climate-friendly production and operate worldwide.

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© Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

SOLUTIONS FOR THE RAILWAY SUPERSTRUCTURE

Getzner develops sustainable, efficient track solutions for all axle loads and speeds, used worldwide in urban, regional, standard-gauge, high-speed and heavy-freight lines. The company's solutions reduce maintenance and life-cycle costs, increase track availability and reliability, and enhance quality of life. They also ensure safe, smooth and gentle rail operations while delivering measurable environmental benefits.

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© Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH