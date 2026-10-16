ISOVOLTA AG
About
ISOVOLTA is a globally active company and a leading manufacturer of electrical insulation materials, technical laminates and composite materials. The technical expertise is based on years of experience in the synthesis and conversion of raw materials into highly reliable, intelligent products.
ISOVOLTA is a globally active company and a leading manufacturer of electrical insulation materials, technical laminates and composite materials. The technical expertise is based on years of experience in the synthesis and conversion of raw materials into highly reliable, intelligent products.
ISOVOLTA excels in ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
ISOVOLTA AG
IZ NÖ-Süd, Straße 3
2351 Wiener Neudorf
Austria
2351 Wiener Neudorf
Austria