MCI Internationale Hochschule GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
Company profile
BEYOND A UNIVERSITY.
As an Entrepreneurial University®, the MCI combines science, business studies and consulting into a unique concept.
MENTORING THE MOTIVATED.
The extensive program portfolio includes international Bachelor's and Master's courses in the fields of Business & Society as well as Technology & Life Sciences. This is complemented by a top-class executive education for professionals and executives.
WHY NOT STUDY AT THE TOP?
Internationality, quality and excellence are the cornerstones of a first-class education and provide the best career prospects for MCI alumni worldwide.
Business opportunities
International Education & Training
More than 300 partner universities worldwide, numerous double degree programs, renowned accreditations and a strong network make the MCI | Entrepreneurial University® an ideal place for international studies. The MCI offers Bachelor's and Master's programs, postgraduate studies, academic continuing education, PhD programs, certificate courses and management seminars with a practical focus.