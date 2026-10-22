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MCI Internationale Hochschule GmbH

About
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As an Entrepreneurial University®, the MCI in Innsbruck combines science, business studies and consulting into a unique concept.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

MCI Internationale Hochschule GmbH
Universitätsstraße 15
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
+4351220700
+4351220701099
office@mci.edu
http://www.mci.edu
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About the company

Company profile

BEYOND A UNIVERSITY.
As an Entrepreneurial University®, the MCI combines science, business studies and consulting into a unique concept.

MENTORING THE MOTIVATED.
The extensive program portfolio includes international Bachelor's and Master's courses in the fields of Business & Society as well as Technology & Life Sciences. This is complemented by a top-class executive education for professionals and executives.

WHY NOT STUDY AT THE TOP?
Internationality, quality and excellence are the cornerstones of a first-class education and provide the best career prospects for MCI alumni worldwide.

People
© MCI Internationale Hochschule GmbH
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© MCI Internationale Hochschule GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

International Education & Training

More than 300 partner universities worldwide, numerous double degree programs, renowned accreditations and a strong network make the MCI | Entrepreneurial University® an ideal place for international studies. The MCI offers Bachelor's and Master's programs, postgraduate studies, academic continuing education, PhD programs, certificate courses and management seminars with a practical focus.

Building
© MCI Internationale Hochschule GmbH