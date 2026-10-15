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Oberaigner Powertrain GmbH

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Not only is Oberaigner Powertrain GmbH the headquarter of Oberaigner Group, but also its development hub and the location for one of the group’s three factories.

Oberaigner specializes in the development and serial production of 4x4 systems and comparable transmission systems for vans, largely in close collaboration ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Oberaigner Powertrain GmbH
Daimlerstraße 1
4155 Nebelberg
Austria
+4372872010
+4372872019000
sales@oberaigner.com
http://www.oberaigner.com
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