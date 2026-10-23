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Pessl Instruments GmbH

About
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Pessl Instruments has been providing tools for informed decision-making for more than 41 years.

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Pessl Instruments GmbH
Werksweg 107
8160 Weiz
Austria
+433172552116
+433172552123
marketing@metos.global
https://metos.global
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About the company

Company profile

Pessl Instruments has been providing tools for informed decision-making for more than 41 years. A comprehensive range of wireless, solar-powered monitoring systems branded METOS by Pessl Instruments, as well as the FieldClimate online platform, can be used in all climate zones and applied across various industries and purposes – from agriculture to research, hydrology and meteorology to flood warnings, snow clearance, sports field management, smart cities and much more. Over the years, METOS has evolved into a global brand with local support and now has a presence in nearly all regions of the world.

Product image
© Pessl Instruments GmbH
Product image
© Pessl Instruments GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Digital solutions for agriculture and environmental monitoring

Seeking partnerships with public and private organisations

The company is seeking collaboration partners - agricultural enterprises, public sector institutions and private companies - who are interested in digital solutions for environmental monitoring, disease forecasting, weather data and yield optimisation.

Product image
© Pessl Instruments GmbH