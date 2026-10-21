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Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.

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The Pörner Group, based in Vienna, is the leading independent engineering company for process plant construction in Central Europe.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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About the company

Company profile

The Pörner Group, based in Vienna, is the leading independent engineering company for process plant construction in Central Europe. Since 1972, more than 2,000 projects have been completed for the refinery, chemical, energy, environmental technology, gas and pharmaceutical industries, both nationally and internationally. The Pörner Group is represented by more than 500 employees at ten locations in Europe.

Pioneering technologies, such as bio-silicate from rice husks, Power-to-X (PtX) and biomass-to-X (BtX) as well as new energy concepts, provide solutions for environmentally-friendly, energy-efficient production.

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© Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.
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Bioethanol plant in Pischelsdorf/Austria © Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

PLANNING AND IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPLETE INDUSTRIAL PLANTS

The Pörner Group develops and implements process plants worldwide for sustainable plant construction. The patented Bio-Silicates technology produces ultra-pure bio-silicates from rice hull ash for industries such as green tires, chemicals, construction and fertilizers. This saves up to 70% CO2 and uses agricultural residues in a circular manner. A highly-efficient solution - ideal for growth markets like Thailand.

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3D model of a Pörner bio-silicate plant © Pörner Ingenieurgesellschaft m.b.H.