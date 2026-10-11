Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
About
Primetals Technologies is an internationally active pioneer in the plant engineering, automation and services sector for the metal industry and provides reliable solutions for all steps in the in iron and steel production value chain. Austria is an important base for Primetals Technologies – four of the seven global ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
Turmstraße 44
4031 Linz
Austria
4031 Linz
Austria