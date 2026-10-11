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voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH

About
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voestalpine Railway Systems is the global leader for system solutions in the field of railway infrastructure, offering outstanding products, logistics and services for rails, turnouts, signaling and monitoring applications.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH
Kerpelystraße 199
8700 Leoben
Austria
+435030428
+435030468
railway-systems@voestalpine.com
https://www.voestalpine.com/railway-systems
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About the company

Company profile

voestalpine Railway Systems is the global leader for system solutions in the field of railway infrastructure, offering outstanding products, logistics and services for rails, turnouts, signaling and monitoring applications.

A fully integrated material chain and value-adding industry setups beyond steel enable voestalpine to understand the interdependencies of all the track components in order to optimize the performance and life cycle cost of the system.

With smart digital solutions voestalpine provides the basis for modern track management concepts to guarantee “Performance on Track®”.

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© voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Turnouts, Rails, Signaling Solutions and Services

The portfolio of voestalpine Railway Systems includes outstanding products, logistics and services for rails, turnouts, signaling and monitoring applications for all types of rail traffic:

• High Speed
• Heavy Haul
• Urban / Metro / Tram
• Mixed Traffic

If interested, please contact the branch office in Thailand:

voestalpine Railway Systems Asia Co. Ltd.
142 Two Pacific Place Building, 21st Floor Unit 2102 Sukhumvit Road
10110 Bangkok
Klongtoey
Thailand
jasmin.wabnegger@voestalpine.com
https://www.voestalpine.com/railway-systems
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© voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH