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ServiceCenter

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok

Servicecenter

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok

Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section

Opening hours

Monday - Friday, 9:00 am to 5:30 pm


Our office is closed on Thai public & government holidays, as well as on

Austrian National Day (26th October) and Christmas Day (25th December).

Our services

Welcome to the homepage of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA - the Austrian Embassy Commercial Section in Bangkok. We are supporting business activities between Austrian companies and partners in Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao. Our objective is to increase and promote trade relations between Austria and Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar as well as Lao to support Austrian companies in their business activities in the target area and support companies located in the target area in their business activities with Austrian partners.

Please contact our office for any trade related questions. We are looking forward to hearing from you.

Geographic coverage

Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao

Our Team in Bangkok

Servicecenter Team

  • Mr. Igor Lukic
    Austrian Commercial Attaché | Interim Head of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok

Expertise

Igor Lukic is currently the interim Head of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok and has been working as Austrian Commercial Attaché in Bangkok since 1 October 2024. He was previously posted in Madrid, Spain.

  • Mr. Michael Wittmann
    Chief Administrative Officer

Michael has been with ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok since 2016 and speaks German, English and Thai.

In charge of:

  • Finance and Accounting 
  • HR and Office Administration
  • Austrian Federal Economic Chamber - internal matters

for Thailand in charge of:

  • Creative Industries
  • Food & Beverages
  • Fashion & Lifestyle
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Paper & Packaging
  • Construction Materials
  • Sports & Leisure
  • Interior Design, Architecture, Furniture
  • Timber Industry
  • Plastics & Chemical Materials & Recycling Machines 

for Thailand in charge of:

  • Social Media
  • Security & Defence
  • Smart City
  • Automotive
  • Renewable Energy
  • Plant Manufacturing & Smart Factory
  • Mobility & Logistics
  • Financing & Banking

  • Mr. Dennis Weinzettl
    Business Development Manager

  • Ms. Zarunpanpat Ueathanasorawong (Indy)
    Business Development Manager

  • Ms. Sopida Thip-aksorn (Phon)
    Administrative & Governmental Affairs Officer, Communication & Tourism Officer

in charge of:

  • Reception
  • Tourism (outgoing to Austria)
  • Travel Management
  • Admin Support
  • Consular and customs matters
  • Event Organizer

  • Mr. Thirapol Namthong
    Driver & Messenger

  • Mr. Felix Glöckner
    Intern October - December 2026