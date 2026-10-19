ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok
Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section
Opening hours
Monday - Friday, 9:00 am to 5:30 pm
Our office is closed on Thai public & government holidays, as well as on
Austrian National Day (26th October) and Christmas Day (25th December).
Our services
Welcome to the homepage of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA - the Austrian Embassy Commercial Section in Bangkok. We are supporting business activities between Austrian companies and partners in Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao. Our objective is to increase and promote trade relations between Austria and Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar as well as Lao to support Austrian companies in their business activities in the target area and support companies located in the target area in their business activities with Austrian partners.
Please contact our office for any trade related questions. We are looking forward to hearing from you.
Geographic coverage
Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Lao
Our Team in Bangkok
-
-
Mr. Igor Lukic
Austrian Commercial Attaché | Interim Head of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok
Expertise
-
-
Mr. Michael Wittmann
Chief Administrative Officer
Michael has been with ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Bangkok since 2016 and speaks German, English and Thai.
In charge of:
- Finance and Accounting
- HR and Office Administration
- Austrian Federal Economic Chamber - internal matters
-
-
Ms. Sasida Poungboonplook (Sandy)
Business Development Manager
for Thailand in charge of:
- Creative Industries
- Food & Beverages
- Fashion & Lifestyle
- Industrial Machinery
- Paper & Packaging
- Construction Materials
- Sports & Leisure
- Interior Design, Architecture, Furniture
- Timber Industry
- Plastics & Chemical Materials & Recycling Machines
-
-
Ms. Sirinan Munngam (Toon)
Business Development Manager
for Thailand in charge of:
- Social Media
- Security & Defence
- Smart City
- Automotive
- Renewable Energy
- Plant Manufacturing & Smart Factory
- Mobility & Logistics
- Financing & Banking
-
-
Mr. Dennis Weinzettl
Business Development Manager
-
-
Ms. Zarunpanpat Ueathanasorawong (Indy)
Business Development Manager
-
-
Ms. Sopida Thip-aksorn (Phon)
Administrative & Governmental Affairs Officer, Communication & Tourism Officer
in charge of:
- Reception
- Tourism (outgoing to Austria)
- Travel Management
- Admin Support
- Consular and customs matters
- Event Organizer
-
-
Mr. Thirapol Namthong
Driver & Messenger
-
-
Mr. Felix Glöckner
Intern October - December 2026