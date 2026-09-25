Smart Future Hospital: Building the Future of Healthcare 

The Smart Future Hospital flagship project aims to create an internationally recognized model for intelligent, digital, and connected healthcare in Styria. Bringing together SILICON ALPS Cluster, Human.technology Styria, ACStyria Mobility Cluster, and the Styrian Food Hub, the initiative combines expertise from healthcare, technology, research, and industry.

At its core is the vision of a Distributed Smart Hospital, where medical services can be delivered not only in hospitals but also in patients’ homes and regional care settings. The project focuses on solutions such as telemedicine, AI-powered monitoring, sensor technologies, mobile diagnostics, and digital patient journeys.

By addressing challenges such as an ageing population, workforce shortages, rising healthcare costs, and limited access to care in rural areas, the initiative seeks to make healthcare more efficient, resilient, and patient-centered.

Currently in the consortium-building phase, the project invites companies, research institutions, and healthcare organizations to contribute technologies, expertise, and pilot applications to help shape the future of healthcare delivery.

This initiative aligns with ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Sydney’s focus on health and eHealth and highlights opportunities for collaboration ahead of the Life Sciences & eHealth Business Mission to Australia in March 2027.