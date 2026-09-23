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€1.5 Billion Investment in Green Steel Production

New electric arc furnace to cut emissions and support sustainable steelmaking from 2027

© nikitos77 | stock.adobe.com
© nikitos77 | stock.adobe.com
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Austrian steelmaker voestalpine is investing €1.5 billion in a major transformation of its steel production facility in Linz. The centrepiece of the project is a new electric arc furnace (EAF), which is expected to begin operating in 2027 and will produce steel using electricity instead of coal-based blast furnace technology.

Part of the company’s “greentec steel” strategy, the project is expected to reduce voestalpine’s CO₂ emissions by around 30%, equivalent to roughly 5% of Austria’s total emissions. To support the new furnace, significant upgrades to the site's electricity infrastructure have been completed, including a new 220-kV power connection. Around 550 companies are involved in the project, with approximately 90% of suppliers based in Austria. Once operational, the new furnace will allow the shutdown of Blast Furnace 5 by the end of 2027.

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