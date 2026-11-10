Austria Strengthens Economic Partnership with China Through High-Level Visit to Shanghai and Beijing

The visit came at a particularly symbolic moment. In 2026, Austria and the People's Republic of China celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations and 60 years of official Austrian business representation in Beijing. Over six decades, Austria and China have built strong economic ties based on mutual trust, technological excellence and a shared commitment to long-term cooperation.

Shanghai: Innovation, Research and Future Technologies

The programme in Shanghai focused on innovation and scientific cooperation. A highlight was a forum at Tongji University, one of China's leading academic institutions and a long-standing partner of Austrian universities and research organizations.

The event also commemorated the 100th anniversary of the academic activities of Austrian engineer Hans List, who later founded AVL, one of Austria's most internationally successful technology companies. The anniversary reflected the deep roots of Austrian-Chinese cooperation in engineering, education and applied research.

The delegation also visited leading Chinese technology companies Agibot and Fourier. Both companies demonstrated how intelligent robotics and artificial intelligence are increasingly being applied in healthcare, rehabilitation, manufacturing and industrial automation. These exchanges highlighted the growing potential for cooperation between Austrian and Chinese companies in smart manufacturing, digitalization and Industry 4.0 solutions.

Beijing: Business Dialogue and Economic Cooperation

A major highlight of the Beijing programme was the inaugural meeting of the Austrian-Chinese Business Committee.

The committee was co-chaired by WKÖ Vice President Wolfgang Hesoun and Bank of China Chairman Ge Haijiao and brought together senior representatives from leading enterprises from both countries. The meeting created an important platform for direct dialogue between the business communities and government representatives.

Participating companies presented recommendations to China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Austria's Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer on strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, facilitating trade and investment, and expanding cooperation in future-oriented industries.

The establishment of the Austrian-Chinese Business Committee represents an important step in creating a structured mechanism through which companies can communicate opportunities, challenges and recommendations directly to policymakers in both countries.

Company Visits Showcase China's Innovation Strength

The delegation also visited leading Chinese companies Xiaomi and iSoftStone.

At Xiaomi, participants observed China's rapid progress in electric mobility, smart manufacturing and consumer technology. The company demonstrated how it combines hardware innovation, software development and ecosystem integration to create globally competitive products.

At iSoftStone, discussions focused on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and smart-industry applications. The visit provided valuable insights into China's dynamic digital economy and highlighted potential opportunities for cooperation with Austrian technology providers and industrial companies.

High-Level Political Meetings Send Positive Signals

The visit included a series of high-level meetings between Austrian and Chinese leaders, reflecting the positive state of bilateral relations.

Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker met with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, and Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming.

The constructive atmosphere of these discussions and the mutual appreciation expressed by both sides provided an encouraging signal for companies engaged in Austrian-Chinese business cooperation. Stable political dialogue and open communication remain important foundations for successful economic relations and long-term investment decisions.

Strong Opportunities for Future Cooperation

China remains one of Austria's most important economic partners outside Europe. Austrian companies are highly regarded in the Chinese market for their technological expertise, quality standards and innovative solutions.

Particularly promising areas for future cooperation include:

Advanced manufacturing and industrial upgrading

Green technologies and sustainable development

Energy efficiency and environmental solutions

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation

Smart mobility and transportation

Medical technology and healthcare innovation

Winter sports infrastructure and services

Premium consumer products and lifestyle brands

Today, around 650 Austrian companies are active in China through approximately 900 offices, production facilities and representative branches. Many have maintained a presence in the market for decades and continue to expand their activities in response to China's ongoing economic modernization.

Looking Ahead

The visit demonstrated the shared commitment of Austria and China to deepen economic cooperation and strengthen business-to-business partnerships. As both countries pursue innovation-driven growth and sustainable development, Austrian and Chinese companies have significant opportunities to work together in creating new technologies, improving industrial competitiveness and addressing global challenges.

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA's offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong will continue to support Chinese and Austrian companies in identifying partners, developing business opportunities and building successful long-term collaborations.

With 60 years of Austrian business representation in China and more than five decades of diplomatic relations, Austria and China continue to build on a strong foundation of partnership while exploring new avenues for cooperation in a rapidly evolving global economy.