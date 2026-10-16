AUSTRIA @ Logistics & Transports Expo Thessaloniki 2026
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Thessaloniki International Exhibition &
Congress Centre
Thessaloniki, Greece
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Visit the AUSTRIA Pavilion and explore innovative solutions and business opportunities offered by leading Austrian companies in the following fields:
- Digital Accident Management for Vehicle Fleets
- Rail Inspection and Processing Machinery
- Consult & Go Business Services
- AI-powered Machine Vision Systems for Safety in Commercial Shipping
- Timber Construction Solutions for Logistics Halls and Warehouses
Meet Austrian technology leaders, discover reliable business partners and discuss business opportunities addressing the evolving challenges of logistics, transportation, warehousing and supply chain management.
We look forward to welcoming you at the AUSTRIA Pavilion, Stand C17, Hall 13, at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition & Congress Centre.
downloads
Downloads
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pdf, 4.6 mb
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pdf, 1.5 mb
Meet 5 Austrian companies
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Participating companies
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