English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt
Meet Austrian companies at events

AUSTRIA @ Logistics & Transports Expo Thessaloniki 2026

  • Thessaloniki International Exhibition &
    Congress Centre
    Thessaloniki, Greece
From 16–18 October 2026, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA showcases Austrian innovation and expertise for the logistics, transport and supply chain industries at Logistics & Transports Expo Thessaloniki, Northern Greece’s leading logistics industry platform.
© Advantage Austria
© Advantage Austria

Visit the AUSTRIA Pavilion and explore innovative solutions and business opportunities offered by leading Austrian companies in the following fields:


  • Digital Accident Management for Vehicle Fleets
  • Rail Inspection and Processing Machinery
  • Consult & Go Business Services
  • AI-powered Machine Vision Systems for Safety in Commercial Shipping
  • Timber Construction Solutions for Logistics Halls and Warehouses

 

Meet Austrian technology leaders, discover reliable business partners and discuss business opportunities addressing the evolving challenges of logistics, transportation, warehousing and supply chain management.

 

We look forward to welcoming you at the AUSTRIA Pavilion, Stand C17, Hall 13, at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition & Congress Centre.



downloads

Downloads

Meet 5 Austrian companies