English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Condor High Tech Parts GmbH

About
logo

CONDOR specializes in the procurement of drawing parts throughout Europe. Services extend from design and development to manufacturing and quality control and logistics.

Condor has also been active in Eastern Europe since the mid-1990s,, serving its partners locally and ensuring the right quality and adherence to ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Condor High Tech Parts GmbH
Wildpretstrasse 4
1110 Wien
Austria
+43133378210
+431333782150
office@condor.at
http://www.condor.at
vCard