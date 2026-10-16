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IMR Fabrikautomation GmbH

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Engineering machines, assemblies and components, hardware and software engineering, contract manufacturing. assembly, trade in machine components, logistics. Automation of the entire industrial process.

With standard modules for sorting and feeding, transporting and linking as well as testing and classifying, IMR ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

IMR Fabrikautomation GmbH
Jessenigstraße 4
9220 Velden am Wörther See
Austria
+4342744100131
+434274410040
office@imr-fabrikautomation.com
http://www.imr-fabrikautomation.com
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