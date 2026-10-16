IMR Fabrikautomation GmbH
About
Engineering machines, assemblies and components, hardware and software engineering, contract manufacturing. assembly, trade in machine components, logistics. Automation of the entire industrial process.
Engineering machines, assemblies and components, hardware and software engineering, contract manufacturing. assembly, trade in machine components, logistics. Automation of the entire industrial process.
With standard modules for sorting and feeding, transporting and linking as well as testing and classifying, IMR ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
IMR Fabrikautomation GmbH
Jessenigstraße 4
9220 Velden am Wörther See
Austria
9220 Velden am Wörther See
Austria