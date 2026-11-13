Montanuniversität Leoben Resources Innovation Center
About
RIC Leoben
RIC Leoben
The Resources Innovation Center Leoben at Montanuniversität Leoben is home to the university’s international partnerships in the areas of sustainable science, education and industrialization. The vision of RIC Leoben is a climate-friendly, sustainable future in the raw materials sector.
ESEE DC
The ESEE ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Montanuniversität Leoben Resources Innovation Center
Franz-Josef-Straße 18
8700 Leoben
Austria
8700 Leoben
Austria