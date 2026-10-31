PEM Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
PEM Buildings is based in Mauthausen and is the ideal partner for planning and construction of business and production buildings and warehouses as well as logistics and exhibition buildings with steel girder systems.
PEM Buildings is based in Mauthausen and is the ideal partner for planning and construction of business and production buildings and warehouses as well as logistics and exhibition buildings with steel girder systems.
The range of services includes consultation during the planning phase, the static design ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
PEM Gesellschaft m.b.H.
PEM-Straße 1
4310 Mauthausen
Austria
4310 Mauthausen
Austria