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PEM Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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PEM Buildings is based in Mauthausen and is the ideal partner for planning and construction of business and production buildings and warehouses as well as logistics and exhibition buildings with steel girder systems.

The range of services includes consultation during the planning phase, the static design ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

PEM Gesellschaft m.b.H.
PEM-Straße 1
4310 Mauthausen
Austria
+43723827120
+4372382710
office@pem.com
http://www.pem.com
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