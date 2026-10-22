voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH
About
voestalpine Böhler Welding (formerly Böhler Welding Group) is represented in 28 countries worldwide with 40 branches. The company services customers in over 150 countries either directly or via a network of more than 1,000 selected distribution partners,. With over 2,200 experts, the company supplies appropriate ...
Industry
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH
Böhler-Welding-Straße 1
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria