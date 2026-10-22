English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH

About
logo

voestalpine Böhler Welding (formerly Böhler Welding Group) is represented in 28 countries worldwide with 40 branches. The company services customers in over 150 countries either directly or via a network of more than 1,000 selected distribution partners,. With over 2,200 experts, the company supplies appropriate ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH
Böhler-Welding-Straße 1
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
+4350304264046
welding.austria@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com/welding
vCard