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Zell-Metall GmbH Engineering Plastics

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Semi-finished engineering thermoplastic products for machining are the core competencies of the company.
Zell-Metall Engineering Plasticshas been producing ZELLAMID® semi-finished products (rods, plates and tubular bars made of PA, POM, PET, PEI, PEEK, PBT) by extrusion and cast polyamide since 1955 and was the first ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Zell-Metall GmbH Engineering Plastics
Schulstraße 16
5710 Kaprun
Austria
+4365478417
+4365478890
office@zellamid.com
http://www.ZELLAMID.com
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