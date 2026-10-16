AKRAS Flavours GmbH
About
Akras Flavours, founded in 1938 in Vienna, is an Austrian family-run business with 80 years of experience in the flavours industry.
Akras Flavours, founded in 1938 in Vienna, is an Austrian family-run business with 80 years of experience in the flavours industry.
We rank among the medium-sized flavour companies in Europe.
As a reference, the Austrian Red Bull Company is one of our famous customers.
The production plant is located in the ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
AKRAS Flavours GmbH
IZ NÖ Süd Str. 1, Obj.29
2362 Biedermannsdorf
Austria
2362 Biedermannsdorf
Austria