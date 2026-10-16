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AKRAS Flavours GmbH

About
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Akras Flavours, founded in 1938 in Vienna, is an Austrian family-run business with 80 years of experience in the flavours industry.
We rank among the medium-sized flavour companies in Europe.
As a reference, the Austrian Red Bull Company is one of our famous customers.
The production plant is located in the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

AKRAS Flavours GmbH
IZ NÖ Süd Str. 1, Obj.29
2362 Biedermannsdorf
Austria
+43664 136 02 57
office@akras.at
http://www.akras.at
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