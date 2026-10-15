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Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.

About
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Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH. was founded in 1921 in Vienna, Austria and is now an internationally successful company that stands for innovation, competence and quality.

Sumetzberger is a technological leader in the field of pneumatic tube systems that provide internal transport solutions in the following sectors:

• ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Ing. Sumetzberger GMBH.
Leberstrasse 108
1110 Wien
Austria
+431740350
+43174035300
pt.sales@sumetzberger.at
http://www.sumetzberger.at
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