Koerner Chemieanlagenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
Koerner delivers turnkey galvanizing and steel pickling plants.
Koerner delivers turnkey galvanizing and steel pickling plants.
The purpose of a galvanizing plant is to coat the steel constructions with a layer of zinc. Galvanized steel products are efficiently protected against corrosion for long time.
All steel products with galvanized surfaces have a much longer life cycle ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Koerner Chemieanlagenbau Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Steiermark, Am Bahnhof 26
8551 Wies
Austria
8551 Wies
Austria