Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH
About
Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH is producing mobile juice production lines from 200l/h to 2000l/h and stationary juice production lines from 200l/h to 12000l/h and the force is not only the production of juice, but also the dehydration of fruits and vegetables and the production of pulps, purees, marmalade, jelly, jam and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH
Schallerbacherstraße 77
4702 Wallern
Austria
4702 Wallern
Austria