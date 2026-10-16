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Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH

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Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH is producing mobile juice production lines from 200l/h to 2000l/h and stationary juice production lines from 200l/h to 12000l/h and the force is not only the production of juice, but also the dehydration of fruits and vegetables and the production of pulps, purees, marmalade, jelly, jam and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH
Schallerbacherstraße 77
4702 Wallern
Austria
+43724948817
+4372494881710
office@kreuzmayr.com
http://www.kreuzmayr.com
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