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Vimpex Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.

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Vimpex is the point of contact for paper and cardboard supplies to the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Vimpex Handelsgesellschaft mbH, based in Vienna is the point of contact for paper and cardboard supplies to the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The product range includes paper and cardboard in all ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Vimpex Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Kärntner Ring 4
1010 Wien
Austria
+431501510
+431501511
vimpex@vimpex.at
http://www.vimpex.at
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