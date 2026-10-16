Vimpex Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
About
Vimpex is the point of contact for paper and cardboard supplies to the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Vimpex is the point of contact for paper and cardboard supplies to the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
Vimpex Handelsgesellschaft mbH, based in Vienna is the point of contact for paper and cardboard supplies to the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
The product range includes paper and cardboard in all ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Vimpex Handelsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Kärntner Ring 4
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria