"Wertheim" Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.
About
For more than 160 years, a safe made by Wertheim, the traditional Austrian company, has been synonymous with the best protection for valuable property.
For more than 160 years, a safe made by Wertheim, the traditional Austrian company, has been synonymous with the best protection for valuable property.
Products range from small safes for private homes, offices and commercial clients to large safes for the banking sector.
The classifications required by insurance ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
"Wertheim" Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Danfoss-Straße 6
2353 Guntramsdorf
Austria
2353 Guntramsdorf
Austria