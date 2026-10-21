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Trade Mission: Water & Environmental Technologies

Austrian Water and Environmental Technologies Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh
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3–5 October 2026 | Saudi Arabia

From 3 to 5 October 2026, an Austrian business delegation specializing in water and environmental technologies visited Saudi Arabia to explore business opportunities and strengthen cooperation between Austrian and Saudi companies.

Saudi Arabia’s water and environmental sectors are undergoing significant development, driven by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives and growing investments in sustainability, water security, and resource efficiency. Key areas of opportunity include desalination, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and sustainable water management.

The delegation aimed to connect Austrian expertise and innovative technologies with the needs of the Saudi market, fostering potential partnerships and supporting the development of sustainable solutions for the Kingdom’s water and environmental challenges.

For more information about the participating Austrian companies and their expertise, please visit our website or contact Riyadh@advantageaustria.org.

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