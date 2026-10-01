Discover Austria’s Gaming Scene at Gamescom Asia 2026

For the first time, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Thailand (Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section) is presenting a dedicated Austrian Showcase at gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2026, in cooperation with Pioneers of Game Development Austria (PGDA).





The Austrian Showcase brings together Austrian game developers and creative studios, presenting innovative games, interactive experiences and expertise from Austria’s growing gaming ecosystem. Visitors, publishers and industry partners are invited to discover the participating Austrian companies, meet their representatives and explore opportunities for international cooperation.





Visit the Austrian Showcase in the Business Area and connect with Austria’s gaming industry in Bangkok.

Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok

Booth: E29

Date: 29–30 October 2026





Discover the participating Austrian companies below. If you have any questions about Austria’s participation at gamescom asia 2026 or would like to connect with the Austrian delegation, please feel free to get in touch with us at bangkok@advantageaustria.org.





The event is part of go-international, a joint initiative of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Economy, Energy and Tourism and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.