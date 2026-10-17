Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH
About
HIRSCH Maschinenbau sees itself as the technology leader in the manufacture of high-quality, flexible, and cost-effective plant and machinery for processing EPS and EPP.
HIRSCH Maschinenbau sees itself as the technology leader in the manufacture of high-quality, flexible, and cost-effective plant and machinery for processing EPS and EPP.
HIRSCH Maschinenbau is one of the best supplier of innovative mechanical engineering and mold making technology for producing shaped-molded parts ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Hirsch Maschinenbau GmbH
Glanegg 58
9555 Glanegg
Austria
9555 Glanegg
Austria