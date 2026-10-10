English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Austrian Business Agency GmbH

About
logo

The ABA positions itself as a central point of contact for professionals from abroad and as a key driver for presenting Austria as a business and employment location.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Austrian Business Agency GmbH
Opernring 3
1010 Wien
Austria
+431588580
+4315868659
office@aba.gv.at
https://aba.gv.at/
vCard
About the company

Company profile

The ABA positions itself as a central point of contact for professionals from abroad and as a key driver for presenting Austria as a business and employment location. Open positions for international professionals are collated and presented in a nationwide online job portal. In addition, our immigration and residence service serves as an initial point of contact and a one-stop shop for legal queries, both from companies and professionals from abroad.

Symbol image
© Markus Schieder / Westend61
Person
© digitalwerk
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

We make it easy for you

To bring services closer. Above all, our online immigration guide, in which you can find a great deal of useful information about entering the Austrian labour market, with targeted information on suitable residence permits and procedures. Our second aim is, of course, to offer help to those considering a move to Austria by presenting them with a free relocation guide.

Person
© Austrian Business Agency GmbH