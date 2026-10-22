FH JOANNEUM Gesellschaft mbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8020 Graz
Austria
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
8020 Graz
Austria
Company profile
The goal of the interdisciplinary university of applied sciences is to make a significant contribution to the economy and society with the help of its excellent employees and to shape our future together.
As a university that looks to the future, FH JOANNEUM provides a practice-oriented, scientific and courageous education.
FH JOANNEUM opens up new perspectives through education.
FH JOANNEUM lives and breathes quality – in the courses, in research and as a community.
FH JOANNEUM sees itself as a university of the future that prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow, actively addresses future issues in its teaching and research, and shapes the university landscape with innovative educational concepts in terms of content and teaching methods.
Business opportunities
Studying at the FH JOANNEUM
practice-oriented, project-oriented and interdisciplinary
With more than 50 Bachelor's and Master's degree programmes in German and some in English, as well as tailor-made continuing education courses, FH JOANNEUM is one of the leading providers of tertiary education in Austria.
FH JOANNEUM offers a scientifically-sound, interdisciplinary and practice-oriented university education and regards international students and lecturers as well as collaborations with universities and companies at an international level as an enrichment.