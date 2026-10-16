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Fleckvieh Austria

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FLECKVIEH AUSTRIA is the quality brand for top quality breeding cattle from Austria. Austria annually exports more than 30,000 pregnant heifers worldwide. State-of-the-art breeding programmes including a monitoring programme for animal health and special genetics are crucial to the upturn in exports.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Fleckvieh Austria
Dresdner Straße 89/B1/18
1200 Wien
Austria
+43664866 2961
+43502599549160
info@fleckvieh.at
http://www.fleckvieh.at
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