Fleckvieh Austria
About
FLECKVIEH AUSTRIA is the quality brand for top quality breeding cattle from Austria. Austria annually exports more than 30,000 pregnant heifers worldwide. State-of-the-art breeding programmes including a monitoring programme for animal health and special genetics are crucial to the upturn in exports.
FLECKVIEH AUSTRIA is the quality brand for top quality breeding cattle from Austria. Austria annually exports more than 30,000 pregnant heifers worldwide. State-of-the-art breeding programmes including a monitoring programme for animal health and special genetics are crucial to the upturn in exports.
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How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Fleckvieh Austria
Dresdner Straße 89/B1/18
1200 Wien
Austria
1200 Wien
Austria