"BANSS" Maschinenfabrik Gesellschaft mbH
About
Company Banss Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H. has been established 1985 and manufacture slaughtering equipment for pigs, sheep, cattle and horses.
Company Banss Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H. has been established 1985 and manufacture slaughtering equipment for pigs, sheep, cattle and horses.
In addition to slaughtering technology Banss Austria is one of Europe's leading companies in the field of automatisation for cooling room transport system with target control ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
"BANSS" Maschinenfabrik Gesellschaft mbH
Dieselstraße 7
4600 Wels
Austria
4600 Wels
Austria