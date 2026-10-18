English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

"BANSS" Maschinenfabrik Gesellschaft mbH

About
logo

Company Banss Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H. has been established 1985 and manufacture slaughtering equipment for pigs, sheep, cattle and horses.

In addition to slaughtering technology Banss Austria is one of Europe's leading companies in the field of automatisation for cooling room transport system with target control ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

"BANSS" Maschinenfabrik Gesellschaft mbH
Dieselstraße 7
4600 Wels
Austria
+437242677030
+4372426770319
office@banss.at
http://www.banss.at
vCard