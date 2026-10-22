doppler E. Doppler & Co GmbH
About
Doppler is an Austrian manufacturer of umbrellas and sun shades and distributes the Doppler, Derby, Knirps, Bugatti, s.Oliver and Tamaris brands.
Doppler is an Austrian manufacturer of umbrellas and sun shades and distributes the Doppler, Derby, Knirps, Bugatti, s.Oliver and Tamaris brands.
Doppler is the most innovative umbrella producer on the market: Zero,99 – a pocket-sized umbrella weighing a mere 99 grams and the new zero*Magic – a pocket-sized umbrella ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
doppler E. Doppler & Co GmbH
Schloßstraße 24
5280 Braunau am Inn
Austria
5280 Braunau am Inn
Austria