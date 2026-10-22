English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

doppler E. Doppler & Co GmbH

About
logo

Doppler is an Austrian manufacturer of umbrellas and sun shades and distributes the Doppler, Derby, Knirps, Bugatti, s.Oliver and Tamaris brands.

Doppler is the most innovative umbrella producer on the market: Zero,99 – a pocket-sized umbrella weighing a mere 99 grams and the new zero*Magic – a pocket-sized umbrella ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

doppler E. Doppler & Co GmbH
Schloßstraße 24
5280 Braunau am Inn
Austria
+43 7722 63205 219
international@dopplerschirme.com
http://www.dopplerschirme.com
vCard