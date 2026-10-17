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FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences

About
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The FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences offers a practice-oriented, future-focused education with Bachelor's and Master's programmes.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences
Hochschulstraße 1
6850 Dornbirn
Austria
+435572 792
info@fhv.at
http://www.fhv.at
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About the company

Company profile

The FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences offers a practice-oriented, future-focused education with Bachelor's and Master's programmes in engineering & technology, business, design and social & health sciences. Located in western Austria – on the border with Germany and Switzerland – it is part of one of the strongest economic regions in Europe. Closely connected with industry and business, as part of the European university alliance RUN-EU and with more than 100 partner universities worldwide, FHV stands for innovation and international perspectives.

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© FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences
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© FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Science, practice and innovation in one of Europe's strongest economic regions

FHV supports people who are ready to explore new paths. With forward-looking study programmes and application-oriented research, FHV offers opportunities to discover talents and develop potential.

People
© FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences