FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6850 Dornbirn
Austria
Company profile
The FHV – Vorarlberg University of Applied Sciences offers a practice-oriented, future-focused education with Bachelor's and Master's programmes in engineering & technology, business, design and social & health sciences. Located in western Austria – on the border with Germany and Switzerland – it is part of one of the strongest economic regions in Europe. Closely connected with industry and business, as part of the European university alliance RUN-EU and with more than 100 partner universities worldwide, FHV stands for innovation and international perspectives.
Business opportunities
Science, practice and innovation in one of Europe's strongest economic regions
FHV supports people who are ready to explore new paths. With forward-looking study programmes and application-oriented research, FHV offers opportunities to discover talents and develop potential.