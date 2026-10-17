Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
2700 Wiener Neustadt
Austria
Company profile
Study Business, Engineering, Health or Sports - near Vienna
Practically oriented. Internationally recognised.
Who is in demand in the job market? The answer is clear: graduates of the University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt! The practically-oriented education, combining academic know-how with numerous projects and internships, provides our students with excellent job prospects.
More than 4,600 students are currently pursuing a Bachelor's or Master's degree at our campuses in Wiener Neustadt, Wieselburg and Tulln.
More than 20,000 graduates have already successfully completed their studies.
Business opportunities
Study near Vienna
Practically-oriented studies
Internationality is greatly valued: students from 80 nations and degree courses in English: Business Consultancy International and Computer Science; 100 partner universities and internships abroad