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Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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The University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt produces highly qualified graduates in 47 degree programmes across the faculties of Business, Engineering, Health and Sports.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Johannes-Gutenberg-Straße 3
2700 Wiener Neustadt
Austria
+4350421 1
office@fhwn.ac.at
http://www.fhwn.ac.at
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About the company

Company profile

Study Business, Engineering, Health or Sports - near Vienna
Practically oriented. Internationally recognised.

Who is in demand in the job market? The answer is clear: graduates of the University of Applied Sciences Wiener Neustadt! The practically-oriented education, combining academic know-how with numerous projects and internships, provides our students with excellent job prospects.

More than 4,600 students are currently pursuing a Bachelor's or Master's degree at our campuses in Wiener Neustadt, Wieselburg and Tulln.
More than 20,000 graduates have already successfully completed their studies.

University
© Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Students
© Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Study near Vienna

Practically-oriented studies

Internationality is greatly valued: students from 80 nations and degree courses in English: Business Consultancy International and Computer Science; 100 partner universities and internships abroad

University
© Fachhochschule Wiener Neustadt für Wirtschaft und Technik Gesellschaft m.b.H.