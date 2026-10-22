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Likra Tierernährung GmbH

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LIKRA Tierernährung GmbH is a private company and since more than 55 years successfully active in the animal feed industry. As a full range supplier, LIKRA produces prepared feeds, concentrates, mineral feeds and highly concentrated premixes for all types of livestock.
LIKRA is certified according to a number of ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Likra Tierernährung GmbH
Ignaz-Mayer-Straße 12
4021 Linz
Austria
+437327764470
+4373277644710
info@likra.com
http://www.likra.com
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