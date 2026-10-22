Likra Tierernährung GmbH
About
LIKRA Tierernährung GmbH is a private company and since more than 55 years successfully active in the animal feed industry. As a full range supplier, LIKRA produces prepared feeds, concentrates, mineral feeds and highly concentrated premixes for all types of livestock.
LIKRA Tierernährung GmbH is a private company and since more than 55 years successfully active in the animal feed industry. As a full range supplier, LIKRA produces prepared feeds, concentrates, mineral feeds and highly concentrated premixes for all types of livestock.
LIKRA is certified according to a number of ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Likra Tierernährung GmbH
Ignaz-Mayer-Straße 12
4021 Linz
Austria
4021 Linz
Austria