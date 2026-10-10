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Schaumann Agri Austria GmbH & Co KG

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SCHAUMANN is the leading supplier of mineral products and nutritional supplements for livestock diets as for feed and production hygiene as well.

Innovative, tailor-made solutions based on effective R&D and consistently high quality is the mainstay of the company’s success. Expert individual advice on the spot ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Schaumann Agri Austria GmbH & Co KG
Jakob-Fuchs-Gasse 25-27
2345 Brunn/Gebirge
Austria
+432236316410
+4322363164149
agriaustria@schaumann.at
http://www.schaumann.info
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