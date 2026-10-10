Schaumann Agri Austria GmbH & Co KG
About
SCHAUMANN is the leading supplier of mineral products and nutritional supplements for livestock diets as for feed and production hygiene as well.
SCHAUMANN is the leading supplier of mineral products and nutritional supplements for livestock diets as for feed and production hygiene as well.
Innovative, tailor-made solutions based on effective R&D and consistently high quality is the mainstay of the company’s success. Expert individual advice on the spot ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Schaumann Agri Austria GmbH & Co KG
Jakob-Fuchs-Gasse 25-27
2345 Brunn/Gebirge
Austria
2345 Brunn/Gebirge
Austria