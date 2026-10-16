Stichaller GmbH
About
STICH ® has been producing innovative and efficient lighting solutions for halls, football and American football pitches, tennis courts, arenas, stadia, ski slopes, toboggan runs, storage locations and the like for the past 17 years.
STICH ® has been producing innovative and efficient lighting solutions for halls, football and American football pitches, tennis courts, arenas, stadia, ski slopes, toboggan runs, storage locations and the like for the past 17 years.
Experience gained from over 400 projects already constructed in Europe and also ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Stichaller GmbH
Lichtweg 5
9241 Wernberg
Austria
9241 Wernberg
Austria