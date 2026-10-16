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Stichaller GmbH

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STICH ® has been producing innovative and efficient lighting solutions for halls, football and American football pitches, tennis courts, arenas, stadia, ski slopes, toboggan runs, storage locations and the like for the past 17 years.

Experience gained from over 400 projects already constructed in Europe and also ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Stichaller GmbH
Lichtweg 5
9241 Wernberg
Austria
+4342522600
+434252260044
office@stich.co.at
http://www.flutlichtanlagen.at
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