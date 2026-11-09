After UK success, Austrian beverage tech eyes Australia and NZ

The company has recently sold and deployed 100 units for Beer Wall projects across the United Kingdom, including installations at Premier League stadiums. TEDFLOW's technology enables visitors to pour and pay for their drinks independently, helping to reduce waiting times and improve operational efficiency at high-volume events.

Designed for stadiums, festivals and other large-scale venues, the system combines an enhanced customer experience with reduced staffing requirements. It is also compatible with reusable cup systems and can be integrated with automated cup return and deposit management solutions, supporting sustainability initiatives and circular event concepts.

Following its successful rollout in the UK, TEDFLOW is now seeking distribution partners and commercial collaborations in Australia and New Zealand.

To learn more about TEDFLOW and its solutions, visit: www.tedflow.com

