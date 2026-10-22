Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
The Bauer Group, which operates internationally and consists of 17 companies worldwide, specialises in irrigation technology and waste and energy management.
The Bauer Group, which operates internationally and consists of 17 companies worldwide, specialises in irrigation technology and waste and energy management.
Bauer is a global technology leader in the irrigation systems segment: overall more than 2.5 million hectares worldwide are irrigated by Bauer irrigation ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Kowaldstraße 2
8570 Voitsberg
Austria
8570 Voitsberg
Austria