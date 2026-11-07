M-U-T Maschinen - Umwelttechnik - Transportanlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
M-U-T Stockerau is a manufacturing company that undertakes in-house development, planning, design, production, delivery, assembly and commissioning of machinery and plant for the waste treatment sector, municipal vehicles, the water and waste water treatment sector and for the materials handling technology and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
M-U-T Maschinen - Umwelttechnik - Transportanlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Schießstattgasse 49
2000 Stockerau
Austria
2000 Stockerau
Austria