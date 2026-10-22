MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
About
MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication. To date, MED-EL has grown to more than 2,000 employees and 33 subsidiaries worldwide.
MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication. To date, MED-EL has grown to more than 2,000 employees and 33 subsidiaries worldwide.
The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
Fürstenweg 77a
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
6020 Innsbruck
Austria
MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH
Fürstengasse 1
1090 Wien
Austria
1090 Wien
Austria